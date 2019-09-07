Emergency Response Training Class Held In Fort Smith Following Flood Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Emergency Management & Public Safety Department held a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team Training) Class in Fort Smith Saturday (Sept. 7) following the flood events.

"With the recent floods that we have had, we want it known that anyone is welcome to attend this class. It's a free course to anyone who comes and takes the time to be better prepared. Whether you had a tornado or a flood we will cover all the different hazards in this course." said Deputy Director Travis Cooper.

This class welcomes anyone interested in becoming an emergency response volunteer for the community or simply want to be prepared. Those who attended the class were prepared in medical, fire, and search and rescue.

The Sebastian County Emergency Management will be holding another class called STOP THE BLEED. This class will be held on Sept 14. Pre-registration is required and is for anyone interested in learning life-saving techniques.