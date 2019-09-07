Fans Honor Mac Miller On The First Anniversary Of His Death

(CNN) — Fans around the world took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to Mac Miller on the first anniversary of his death.

The rapper and producer, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died of a drug overdose on September 7, 2018. He was 26 years old.

On the eve of the anniversary, fans gathered at Blue Slide Playground in Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh to celebrate his life.

His father, Mark McCormick, spoke at the event, urging attendees “to go all in on finding the thing that we love to do, that gives us joy in life,” reported CNN affiliate KDKA.

Fans sang and danced to Miller’s music, while others painted pictures of the late rapper, KDKA said.

As fans gathered at the event, #ripmacmiller trended on Twitter, with fans expressing grief and sharing memories of Miller.

“Man call me corny idc… When Mac Miller passed away I was literally so heartbroken. I remember where and what I was doing when I read that he passed. So weird how someone you don’t personally know can have such a big impact on u,” wrote a fan who goes by Priscilla on Twitter.

Another fan, Fabian, wrote that Miller’s music helped him through difficult times.

“It has been a whole year since Mac Miller passed away and I wish I had met him to thank him for simply existing. I went through a lot but his music always helped me,” said Fabian.

Fan Raine Anderson posted that he still couldn’t believe the rapper had died. “Just feels like you’re on a hiatus for your next album,” said Anderson.

Others simply thanked Miller for his body of work.

“Thank you for everything your music has done, and did for me,” wrote Samantha. “I dont know why we lost you so soon but i know and pray that you’re resting so peacefully.”

Earlier this week, a California man was arrested for allegedly selling Miller drugs laced with fentanyl days before his death.