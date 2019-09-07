Fayetteville Neighbors React To Drive-By Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) --In the last three days there have been four drive by shootings in Fayetteville.

The shootings began Thursday night (Sept. 5) at Lewis Lane and Mitchell Street.

On Friday (Sept. 6) police began investigating a shooting at the intersection of Leverette Avenue and Cleveland Street.

There were also reports of shots fired around Eureka pizza in those neighborhoods.

No injuries have been reported.

People who who live in the neighborhoods said they heard multiple shots.

Javier Sierra said he was was at home watching TV with his family when he heard gun shots.

“We heard gun shots, like 6 gun shots,” he said.

Fayetteville college student CeCe Laborde said she's hopeful the shootings won't continue.

“Stuff like that is scary and I think that it will pass. But, for right now it is a big concern and definitely my parents have talked about moving and what’s going to happen. Security and all of that is definitely on our mind,” she said.

Police are still actively investigating the shootings and are following up on leads.