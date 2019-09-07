Pine Bluff Car Crash That Left 1 Woman Dead Being Investigated As Homicide

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating an incident that left a woman dead.

Police say a woman was driving at 26th and Cherry around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday when she crashed into a tree and died at the scene.

According to police, 33-year-old Jeremy Scott Sr. later surrendered to police in connection with the car crash. He made statements to police that led to him being arrested for second-degree murder.

Police say Scott has a child with the woman who was killed in the crash.

The connection between the crash and arrest are unknown and the woman’s name has not been released.

The incident is still under investigation at this time, and police say the murder charge could be dropped.

No other information has been released at this time.