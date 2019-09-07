WATCH: Heat Sticks Around This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather story stays the same for both days this weekend: hot, humid, and sunny. The summer-like weather is sticking around into September.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 90s across the board. It will feel warmer than that because of the humidity and high UV index.

Sunday high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today, with the humidity staying in place.

Clear and sunny skies will prevail today, with a few more clouds tracing in on Sunday. Our next big chance for rain isn't likely until next Thursday or Friday.

The lower chance of rain is also making allergies worse.

-Sabrina