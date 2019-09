Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) -- A man from West Fork is dead after a vehicle accident on Friday morning (Sept 6).

52-year-old Steven Armantrout was driving on True Love Road when he lost control of his truck, and it flipped over.

Armantrout was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police are still investigating what caused him to lose control.