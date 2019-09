ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Alma School District responds after an altercation between Alma High School and Van Buren High School Friday (Sept. 6).

This took place at the Van Buren High School Stadium during the football game against Alma.

They apologized on a facebook post saying inappropriate and unacceptable behavior had been taken place by students, players, and staff.

There are no reports of anyone injured at this time.