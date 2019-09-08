Conway Traffic Stop Leads To Suspected Meth Lab Inside Car, Police Say

CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) According to Conway police, during a routine traffic stop Sunday afternoon, police found evidence of a meth lab inside of a car.

The Conway Fire Department and Conway police confiscated the evidence and sent the equipment to be tested.

More on this story as it develops.

