Conway Traffic Stop Leads To Suspected Meth Lab Inside Car, Police Say

Posted 4:13 pm, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:11PM, September 8, 2019

CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) According to Conway police, during a routine traffic stop Sunday afternoon, police found evidence of a meth lab inside of a car.

The Conway Fire Department and Conway police confiscated the evidence and sent the equipment to be tested.

More on this story as it develops.

