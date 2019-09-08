OG&E Crews Return Home From Dorian Restoration Assistance

Posted 1:42 pm, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:41PM, September 8, 2019

OG&E Oklahoma Gas & Electric. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM) — OG&E line crews are on their way home from North Carolina. Crews were there assisting with restoration efforts after hurricane Dorian.

The team consisted of 64 members of line crews and resource personnel who were deployed to help Duke Energy with restoration. Dorian left more than 230,000 customers without power.

OG&E Crews worked for three days in Wrightsville Beach, N.C and were released from duty late Saturday evening.

OG&E is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance and Southeast Electrical Exchange (SEE), which dispatches mutual assistance teams in cases of widespread outages.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.