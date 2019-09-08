Walk To Fight Suicide Held In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- People from all around the area joined the Northwest Arkansas "Out of the Darkness Walk" Sunday (Sept. 8). The walk took place at Orchard Park in Bentonville.

The Out of the Darkness Walk raises money for suicide research but also aims to create mental health awareness and encourage people to open up about their struggles in life. The walk takes people about a mile.

Organizer Elizabeth Gray said people from all walks of life came out to take part in the walk.

"We have a little bit of everybody. We have a great diversity. We have some older folks that are sitting waiting in the pavilion trying to stay out of the heat. We have everybody in between and we have some little ones out here being supportive."

This walk takes place all over the country with thousands of supporters. The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention uses the funds to invest in research, educational programs and hop to drop the suicide rate by twenty percent by 2025.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.