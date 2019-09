The weather pattern continues to bring us heat, humidity, and sunshine. Next chance for rain isn’t until the end of the upcoming week.

Forecast highs today will be a touch warmer than yesterday, climbing into the 90s.

Monday will also have temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.

Stray rain chances are possible today, but bigger possibility don't arrive until the end of the week ahead.

-Sabrina