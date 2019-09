Fall officially begins on September 23, 2019 and we’re getting ready for it at 5NEWS in a big way…

We have teamed up with Ozark Corn Maze in Cave Springs to create a 5NEWS corn maze that everyone can enjoy!

DETAILS

--Open Saturday, September 21, 2019 through Sunday, November 3, 2019

--Admission to the complex (corn mazes included): $9/person (children 2 and younger are free)

--Location: 12880 Hwy 112, Cave Springs, Arkansas, 72762

--For more information on their website, tap HERE