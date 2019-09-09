Bobby Petrino Speaks At Little Rock Touchdown Club, Apologizes To Hog Fans

Former University of Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino spoke Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, giving a teary-eyed apology to Razorback fans for how his tenure ended.

“When I was contacted about coming here, I immediately (…) said yeah, I’d love to,” Petrino said in a question and answer session with David Bazzel.

“I wanted to be able to come here and apologize to everybody, the fans, the players, and truly tell you how sorry I am for the way it ended. But I also wanted to come here to thank you for everything that people in this room and in this state do for me and my family. They are great to us.”

His apology was met with a standing ovation.

“You know you’re a special, special group. Special crowd. And you don’t really understand how much of an effect you have on the players and their families and support and how much that means.

“There’s no question the Hogs can come back. They’re going to need everyone’s help here so stay with them and keep supporting them because you are what makes the University of Arkansas a special job. There’s no question about it.”

Petrino coached the Hogs from 2008-2011. He led the team to a 34-17 record before he was fired ahead of the 2012 season.

Petrino was fired after a motorcycle crash involving a former player on the women’s volleyball team. The crash led to the revelation that he’d had an adulterous relationship with the woman and had lied about it to the university. This was his first visit back to the state since.

Urban Meyer, Houston Nutt and Herschel Walker are among at the Little Rock Touchdown Club this year.