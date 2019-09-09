Crawford County Fair Kicks Off In Mulberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULBERRY (KFSM) — Livestock, exhibits, rides and a parade come to Mulberry as the Crawford County Fair starts Monday (Sept. 9) at Kirksey Park.

The fair includes several exhibits, shows and events for families to enjoy throughout the week.

Monday features livestock setup and judging, while the carnival kicks off on Tuesday (Sept. 10).

A family favorite, Mutton Bustin', takes place over two nights starting Tuesday. The fair will also include live music from groups Aces n Eights on Tuesday and One Way Flight on Wednesday.

There’s also a junior livestock show, a home economics exhibit hall and pageants.

The carnival rides open every afternoon at 4 p.m. starting Tuesday.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for kids. On Wednesday, admission is free with a donation of a canned good.

A full schedule of events is available in the Crawford County Fair Book located on the event's website.