Family Looks For Answers In 5-Year-Old Unsolved Murder

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — It has been five years since the murder of David Jackson, and his family is still seeking answers to the questions surrounding his death.

In 2014, The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said a neighbor heard gunshots on the morning of Friday, Sept. 12, the day David Jackson was found dead outside his Bidville home, in the northeast corner of Crawford County.

Nita Jackson wasn't at home that morning and tried calling her husband 12 times. She said she pulled up to her house to find her husband unresponsive.

"It's something you can't even put into words. It's a nightmare on top of a nightmare on top of a nightmare," said Nita Jackson.

The family said it is impossible to have closure and properly grieve the death of their loved one when a murderer is on the loose.

"I really honestly never thought we'd be here. I thought we would have answers by now," said Kristen Elder, daughter of David Jackson.

Family and friends get together every year around the anniversary of his death. Loved ones hope reminding people of David's story will bring answers.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They hope it can help put the killer behind bars.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is the lead on the investigation. If anyone has any information about David Jackson's death, the family is asking them to call the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at (479) 474-2261.