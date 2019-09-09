× Greenwood Woman Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Her Husband

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A Greenwood woman is in jail on accusations that she tried to hire someone to kill her husband.

According to Sebastian County Prosecutor Daniel Shue, Mary Byers-Diaz was in the Sebastian County Detention Center on Monday ( Sept. 9) on a charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder. Her bond has been set at $200,000 cash only.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Byers-Diaz tried to convince her handyman/employee to kill her husband, Dr. Lawrence Diaz, between July 5 and Sept. 6. The handyman contacted police on Sept. 5 and was wired up with audio and video the next day to discuss the matter again with the woman in her home.

According to the affidavit, the pair agreed during the recorded conversation that the man would use a stun gun on her husband, break his neck and place him in a “simulated car crash.”

In exchange, he would get a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and other property, the affidavit said.

Byers-Diaz told the handyman she would coax her husband home, then would call the handyman and signal him by talking about her dog, Abba, the affidavit said.

At the end of the conversation, they agreed the murder would take place the evening of Sept. 6 or over the weekend. The man asked Byers-Diaz if she was sure she wanted to go through with the murder, and she stated she was, the affidavit said.

The handyman then left with the Tahoe and a signed title, the affidavit said.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the value of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe in good condition in a private sale would be about $4,400.

Byers-Diaz is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday (Sept. 11) at 8:30 a.m.