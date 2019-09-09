Inside Northbound Lane On I-49 Near Watkins Ave. In Springdale To Close For Road Project

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Contractors will be closing the westernmost lane and shoulder on a small stretch of Interstate 49 in Springdale.

The northbound lane will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 10) to 6 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11).

The lane closures will alternate from the eastbound to westbound lanes of Watkins Ave. on Thursday (Sept. 12).

According to Springdale officials, the closure if for a “geotechnical investigation.”

The project is part of the 2018 bond program.

You can learn more about the bond program on the city’s website, www.SpringdaleAR.gov.