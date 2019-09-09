Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Stealing Truck, Running From Officers In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Officers with both the Bella Vista Police Department and the Arkansas State Police are searching for a suspect who ran off in a stolen vehicle.

What started out as a foot pursuit has led to the suspect stealing a truck in Bella Vista.

The suspect took off in a 2003 Red Ford F250 truck with Arkansas license plate 068XGL.

Police are warning people who live in the northwest corner of the Highlands area, near the Highlands Golf Course, to keep their vehicles and homes locked.

If you see this vehicle or anything else suspicious, call Bella Vista police at 479-855-3771.

It is unknown at this time why police were in pursuit of the suspect to begin with.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.