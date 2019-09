POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — The Poteau School District will begin enforcing a strict no loitering policy this weekend.

Officials with the school say that the new policy is due to the increase in trash, bottles and other unsanitary materials being left in the high school parking lots.

According to a Facebook post from the school, if anyone is caught loitering after school hours, they will receive a ticket from police.

This policy will also be enforced on the weekends.