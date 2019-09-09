× Starkel Named Starting QB For Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It was a move that was expected but now it’s official as Arkansas has named junior quarterback Nick Starkel the starter for this week’s game vs Colorado State.

Senior Ben Hicks started the first two games of the season but managed to lead the Razorbacks to just 20 points in a game and a half of playing time. Starkel replaced Hicks to start the second half of Saturday’s game at Ole Miss.

In relief, Starkel went 17-of-24 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown as Arkansas lost 31-17. Hicks was just 7-of-16 passing for 98 yards and missed two key throws that likely would have resulted in touchdowns.

Hicks and Starkel battled all through fall camp for the starting job but Arkansas coach Chad Morris elected to go with Hicks as he said the SMU transfer gave them a better job to be successful to start the season.

Here are the season statistics for both Hicks and Starkel through the first two games of the season: