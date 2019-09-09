The ‘First Tee Of Fort Smith’ Officially Ending Its Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A popular golf program for kids in Fort Smith is officially coming to a permanent end.

The First Tee of Fort Smith program lost funding last year, and after trying for several months to find a new source of funding, the board has decided Monday (Sept. 9) that the program will end.

For the past nine months efforts have been made to save the program after The National First Tee office pulled its charter in July.

First Tee is an international development program that teaches kids to golf. It also focuses on teaching life skills.

First Tee was once named the "Best Program in the World."

The First Tee Northwest Arkansas program still remains opened in Lowell.

The board of directors for First Tee released the following statement: