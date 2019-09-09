Massive Explosion Destroys Two Homes In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith firefighters are battling a blaze that has engulfed two houses, and they said an explosion may have been the cause.

Witnesses say the fire started in one home on Alabama Avenue and spread to the house next door. Dramatic video from 5NEWS viewer Bradley Kidder showed both houses completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters confirmed they were battling a blaze there. Ethan Millard with the Fort Smith Fire Department said it appears the cause was a natural gas explosion.

Both homes appear to be a total loss.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.