Walmart In McDonald County Evacuated After Bomb Threat

JANE, Mo. (KFSM) — Sheriff's deputies have evacuated a Walmart in Jane, Mo., after a bomb threat was made on the store, according to McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall.

Deputies are working to clear the building, Hall said.

According to an eyewitness, police blocked off the entrances and exits to the store off of Hwy. 71 and would not allow anyone in or out.

There have been multiple ambulances and firetrucks on the scene since around 8:15 p.m. Monday (Sept. 9).

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.