Weak Front May Bring A Little Relief Late Week

The the next week or so, the overall weather pattern looks fairly quiet over eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Lot of sunshine coupled with heat and humidity will continue. However by Thursday evening and into Friday, a weak cold front will approach the area and give us a shot at a few showers and isolated storms, which may cool us down briefly. Summer-like weather quickly returns for the weekend and next week.

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT

-Mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s / low 70s

TUESDAY

-Highs in the 90s with heat index values between 95-105 degrees

LATE WEEK FRONT — RELIEF?

A weak cold front will be diving south by Thursday night and Friday. It will help to spark isolated showers and storms (20-40%) through Friday. However by the end of the day, the front will stall and lift back north. Our highs may drop 5-10 degrees into the 80s and low 90s, however we will not get the much cooler air from the north with this system. Heat quickly returns for the weekend.

The best rain chances will occur on Friday with a stay shower possible Thursday afternoon.

-Matt