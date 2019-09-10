Artists From Spain, Mexico And London To Be Part Of The Unexpected 2019

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The Unexpected will return to Fort Smith mid-October, once again bringing contemporary art in the form of murals, music and poetry. The event could be followed by a dedication of Gateway Park, which is now under construction.

The fifth edition of urban art project will be Oct. 7-12 in downtown Fort Smith. Activities and artworks will take place throughout downtown in “an easily walk-able experience and will include hands-on activities for both adults and children,” a press release on the event said.

This year’s artistic lineup, curated by global creative house Justkids, includes Spanish artist and muralist Okuda San Miguel. Miguel will create his second piece for The Unexpected. In 2016, he completed the colorful “Universal Chapel” wrap around mural on the small building where Rogers and Garrison avenues converge. That building was demolished earlier this year to make room for Gateway Park. Miguel will complete a “360-degree installation takeover of a home at 1319 G St., in his distinctive style of colorful geometric patterns that portray animals, regional iconography and human figures,” the press release said.

