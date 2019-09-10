× Clarksville Voters To Decide On Millage Bump For Athletic Facilities’ Improvements

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Voters in the Clarksville School District will decide in a special election whether to fund improvements to the schools’ athletic facilities and build new safe rooms.

The vote today will decide whether the millage rate for the district will increase to 44.3 mills, a 5-mill increase over the current tax rate. For those with property appraised at $100,000 and an assessed value of $20,000, the average increase would be about $10 a year.

The money would help fund an $11.7 million project that includes a new basketball arena, improvements to the football stadium and the construction of three safe rooms.

Only those living in the Clarksville School District can vote, but qualified voters can vote at any of the polling places.

The following polling places are available today:

Clarksville Vote Center, Marvin Vinson Center

Woodland Vote Center, Woodland Comm Bldg

Mt. Vernon Vote Center, East Mt Zion Church

Harmony Vote Center, Harmony Presbyterian

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. today (Sept. 10).