Fall Cleanup Campaign In Sebastian County Begins This Week

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Sebastian County will be holding its Fall Cleanup Campaign on Saturdays this September and October.

The campaign is part of the Great Arkansas Cleanup Statewide and strives to maintain the natural beauty of the state and to help eliminate illegal dumpsites.

Dumpsters will be set up at different sites throughout Sebastian County, and proof of residency through a driver’s license is required to use the dumpsite.

The dumpsters will be placed at the site by 7 a.m. each Saturday and will be picked up by 2 p.m. the same day. The cleanup is for residents only and not for commercial disposal.

There will be staff members at each dumpsite to assure that only acceptable wastes are disposed of.

The following items are not acceptable in the dumpsters due to landfill regulations:

Yard waste, grass, leaves and brush

Used oil

Tires

Batteries

Hazardous or toxic wastes

TV’s, computers, or any other electronics

Cleaning chemicals

Herbicides or pesticides

Paints or liquids of any kind

Fluorescent bulbs

Freon containing appliances (appliances using Freon must have the compressor removed before it can be accepted)

The Greenwood Street Department dumpsite on Bell Road and the Mansfield Public Works Building dumpsite will accept TV’s, computers and other electronics on a designated trailer at the site. (See the list below for dates on when these sites will be open).

Below are the dates and locations for the dumpsites in Sebastian County. Each site will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.