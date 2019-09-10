Farmington Dentist Office Burglarized, Vandalized Overnight

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A Farmington dentist office was burglarized and set on fire late Monday night (Sept. 9).

Employees at River Dental, 19 W. Main St. in Farmington, walked into a mess Tuesday morning. Flower pots were smashed, an exit sign was destroyed and items throughout the office were burned.

Farmington Police told employees the fire started about 11:20 p.m., said Tracy Orr, one of the employees. Someone driving by saw the smoke and called 911. The fire was put out by Farmington firefighters, but police had trouble reaching employees of the office, so they went to the home of a doctor who works there, she said.

The doctor went to the office and waited for other employees to arrive.

Orr said nothing appears to have been stolen. They said the Fire Marshal gathered evidence from the scene for an investigation, but so far, they have no suspects, and they aren’t sure how the fire or fires were started.