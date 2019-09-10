First Washington County Medical Marijuana Dispensary Poised To Open

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two medical marijuana dispensaries have opened in Benton County in the last couple of months. Now, it's Washington County's turn.

Acanza in Fayetteville is waiting for final approval from the Alcohol and Beverage Control.

The dispensary had their inspection last week and said overall it was a success, but there are a few things that need to be finalized.

They are expected to have their final inspection with ABC some time today (Sept. 10).

The company released a statement saying they will make an announcement on when they will open once they receive final approval.

