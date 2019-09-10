× Fort Smith Police Looking For Female Forgery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are looking for a woman accused of passing a fake $20 bill last month at Confectionatley Yours.

Surveillance photos from a nearby business show her abruptly leaving the store at 5215 Rovers Ave. on Aug. 28 once an employee became suspicious of the bill and tested it at the register for signs of counterfeiting, according to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency number at 479-709-5100 and ask for our Detective Bureau.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.