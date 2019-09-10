Man Killed After Being Hit By Truck In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A man was hit and killed by a truck after he walked into traffic in Poteau, according to police.

The 59-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was walking west across the 5000 block of North Broadway, near Coggins Rd. on Monday (Sept. 9) when he was hit.

A 2016 Ford F-150, driven by a 43-year-old man from Wister, was traveling south when the pedestrian walked out of the turning lane into the inside southbound lane.

The driver tried to brake and swerve but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver or the passenger in the truck were injured.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the fatal accident.