Missing Boater Found Safe On Kerr Lake In Sequoyah County After Nearly 2 Days

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A boater who was reported missing on Kerr Lake in Sequoyah Lake since Sunday has been found.

The boater, who wasn’t named, was reported missing at 4 p.m. Sunday from the Applegate Cove Marina on Kerr Lake in Sequoyah County. He was spotted an hour later by a witness, but had not been seen since.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers searched the lake from Applegate Cove Marina to Interstate 40, as well as the Arkansas River and the surrounding area. The search was suspended Monday night and was set to resume the next morning.

Troopers spotted the boater at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10) by aircraft. When reached, the boater said he was in good health but had had some mechanical problems with the boat.