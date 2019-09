Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - Big plays are nothing new for the Greenwood offense but one stood out in their 38-10 win over Northside.

Quarterback Jace Presley avoided a sack and found Caden Brown in the flat. The Bulldogs receiver then made another defender miss and he was off to the races. Brown broke free for a 55-yard touchdown and that earned the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week honor as the 51 percent of more than 7,000 votes went to Greenwood.

