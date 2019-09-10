Rain Thursday Night, Then Hot Again

A weak cold front will move into the area late-Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday night with lingering rain into Friday.

The overall risk for severe weather and heavy rain with this is low.

You’ll notice slightly lower temperatures on Friday. The relief; however, will be brief. The high pressure ridge is expected to build back into the area for the weekend with hotter than normal temperatures and sunny skies returning for much of next week.

-Garrett