Razorbacks Release 2019-20 Basketball Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Excitement is already starting to build for the first season with Eric Musselman as the Arkansas basketball coach and now there is a full schedule for the season.

Arkansas released their full slate of games on Tuesday afternoon and is highlighted by non-conference games against Georgia Tech, Indiana and TCU while Kentucky and Auburn will come to Bud Walton Arena during SEC play.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Razorbacks: