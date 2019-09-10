Razorbacks Release 2019-20 Basketball Schedule

Posted 2:12 pm, September 10, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Excitement is already starting to build for the first season with Eric Musselman as the Arkansas basketball coach and now there is a full schedule for the season.

Arkansas released their full slate of games on Tuesday afternoon and is highlighted by non-conference games against Georgia Tech, Indiana and TCU while Kentucky and Auburn will come to Bud Walton Arena during SEC play.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Razorbacks:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.