Ryan Mallett Arrested For DWI After Accident In Springdale

Posted 9:36 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06PM, September 10, 2019

Ryan Mallett

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Former Arkansas Razorback football player Ryan Mallett has been arrested for DWI in Springdale.

According to Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10) Springdale Police responded to an accident near the intersection of New Hope and 112.

Mallett was arrested on the spot for driving while intoxicated.

It is not known at this time if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

He was arrested in Fayetteville in March of 2009 for public intoxication.

