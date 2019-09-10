Science With Sabrina: Fall Allergies

The pollen level is reaching a peak across Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas in mid-September. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates explains how the weather can affect our allergies in this week’s Science With Sabrina.

Ragweed pollen ramps up in late summer and continues through October. It happens the same time our local weather really begins to change, and your allergies become worse because of that change.

The beginning of ragweed allergy season is typically humid and warm. Because of this, you may not be sneezing as often even though the pollen count is high.

Fast forward a few weeks when the air becomes less humid, overnight temperatures drop below 60 degrees, and days can be breezy. Now, your allergies will act up more than before.

This is why you get some relief from your allergies on rainy, fall days rather than on sunny days.

