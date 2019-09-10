Springdale Votes To Annex Part Of Bethel Heights Into City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KFSM) — Some Bethel Heights residents plagued with toxic wastewater will soon be annexed into Springdale.

Tuesday (Sept. 10) Springdale City Council members voted to annex a portion of Bethel Heights into the city.

This year, the city of Bethel Heights was accused of illegally dumping toxic wastewater, which eventually inched closer and closer to homes.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) fined Bethel Heights $100,000 and gave officials a deadline to find a solution.

So far, the city has avoided criminal charges.

According to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Bethel Heights is actively working on fixing the sewage and wastewater problem.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith says the latest wastewater allegations against the city are "troubling" and if there are no results soon, there will be legal consequences.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says his city has to ability to fix the problem in the areas on the annex ballot.

"From the property owners standpoint, this is just the way to achieve the highest and best use of their property. They’re of the belief that Springdale can provide this service while Bethel Heights can’t," Sprouse said.

Sprouse says if the annexation of the portions of the city is approved, Bethel Heights will have the opportunity to contest the vote and it will then go to court.

5NEWS has reached out to the city of Bethel Heights about the issue but has not received a response.