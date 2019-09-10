US National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with Belarus President in Minsk on August 29, 2019. Bolton was fired by President Trump, it was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images)
Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.
Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”