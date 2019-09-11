× Barling Doctor Linked To ‘Pill Mill’ Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Charge

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — One of two River Valley doctors accused of running a “pill mill” has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of distributing a controlled substance.

Dr. Donald E. Hinderliter pleaded guilty Tuesday (Sept. 10) in U.S. District Court. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency have accused Dr. Hinderliter and Dr. Cecil W. Gaby of dispensing opioids “outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose,” according to court documents.

Between January 2016 and November 2018, investigators also said Hinderliter prescribed opioids to people he knew suffered from addiction, traveled from across the state to see him and had a history of diverting opioids.

Hinderliter and Gaby charged cash while prescribing pain and anxiety drugs like hydrocodone and benzodiazepine in the same amounts regardless of a patient’s prognosis or need, according to court documents.

Some patients later fatally overdosed on the drugs.

Local pharmacists and former patients also raised several alarming issues regarding the doctors and their practices, Hinderliter Pain Clinic in Barling, and Gaby Pain Clinic in Fort Smith, including:

Hinderliter prescribed 1,803 pills per patient over two years with an average MME of 136

Gaby prescribed 3,332 pills per patient over two years with an average MME of 108

Local pharmacists noted Gaby and Hinderliter often wrote combination prescriptions for narcotics and patients had the same doses and medications regardless of their treatment

A former patient said Gaby “runs a pill mill … a person can obtain any amount of pharmaceutical narcotics. This is known to everyone in the pill world.”

Gaby and Hinderliter appear on Walmart pharmacies’ “Do Not Fill List”

Morphine milligram equivalents, or MME, are assigned to measure a drug’s potency. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say dosages at or above 50 MME can double the risk of overdoses.

Hinderliter forfeited his state medical license as part of his plea agreement.

Gaby, who hasn’t been arrested or charged, had his medical license suspended in November 2018. The Arkansas State Medical Board voted in December 2018 to uphold its emergency suspension order against Gaby, according to board minutes.

Hinderliter is free on a $5,000 bond. His sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment Wednesday (Sept. 11) on Hinderliter’s case.