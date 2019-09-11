First Fayetteville Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved To Open

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Acanza, a medical marijuana dispensary in Fayetteville, has been approved to open by the state.

Scott Hardin, Spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, confirmed with 5NEWS that Acanza had passed a final inspection by ABC Enforcement agents.

Hardin says the opening date is at the discretion of the owners of Acanza.

Acanza posted the following post on Facebook concerning their opening date:

Update following our re-inspection today, September 10th: We wanted to keep everyone informed about our potential opening date – THIS WEEKEND!!!! We passed our inspection today, and we are currently waiting on the Director of the ABC to grant us our final approval, which will then allow us to purchase products. Once we receive our approval letter, we will share our opening dates and times. We appreciate everyone’s patience. Stay tuned for up-to-date information, and our goal remains to be open this weekend!!

The owner of Acanza told 5NEWS they will be opening Saturday, September 14, at 10 a.m.