Football & Family Go Hand-In-Hand At Lamar

LAMAR (KFSM) - "If you’re lifting bales of hay all day it doesn’t really bother you to get in the weight room and work out a little bit."

Josh Jones of Lamar isn't alone. Football coaches love farm boys, and that’s described Drake Bacchus his whole life.

"Probably when i was about four years old, i can remember my grandma would go walk through the chickens, and i’d sit in the chicken house and watch her when she walked it, and i’d catch a chicken and hold it the whole time."

The Bacchus Family Adventure Farm isn't your normal barn and pony show. Along with the cows, goats and horses, the Bacchus' care for exotics, from camels to kinkajous.

Drake spends hours here every day, and the tight end has found success on the farm and the football field.

"He was selected as one of four star farmers of Arkansas, by the FFA," says Drake's grandfather, proudly. "Everything he learns out here i think he can relate to on the football field as well."

"(Henderson State) called me and told me they wanted to offer me a full ride to come play for them. I felt like i’d accomplished something," says Drake, who also holds an offer from Hendrix, and the interest of several more college coaches.

Drake's favorite part of working on the farm is easy.

"I get to work with my family."

It's also his favorite part of football.

"They’re my brothers, I’d do anything for them and I know they’d do anything for me."

That became abundantly clear clear this May.

"Our wedding barn and barn that we had our animals in were both destroyed," explains Larry.

Drake recalls the day of the storm.

"I just remember waking up and mom telling me the tornado hit the farm. I came over before school and looked at it, and I told them if i could I’d come back and help."

Bacchus didn’t return alone. He says 5-6 teammates came over to help that morning. Then Coach Jones agreed to let them out of practice.

"We had 20-30 kids come out there helping them out, and it was a really good, community effort."

The Bacchus' even considered closing up the part of the farm that hosts weddings and other events, due to the damage. But the family has put in the work, and now, Larry is excited.

" We’re ready to have a wedding, I think our first wedding is in October. We couldn’t have done it without them."

Whether it’s the tight end, the team, or the town, family is what makes things possible in Lamar.

"It's a true small town," says Jones, "everyone kind of know everyone, and everyone’s willing to step in and help if there’s a problem."

"It just feels amazing to know that you have that extended family that can help you out if you need it," adds Drake.

Drake and the Warriors will be in action this Friday when they face Subiaco. For more information on the Adventure Farm, click here.