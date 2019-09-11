× Former Razorback Hunter Henry Out Indefinitely With Knee Fracture

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) – For the second straight season former Arkansas and current Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will miss extended time.

The former Razorback had four catches for 60 yards in the season opener but suffered a left tibia plateau fracture that has the fourth year tight end on the injury list. The Chargers announced Henry will miss at least a month and could be out for a majority of the season.

Los Angeles will not put Henry on the injured reserve, which would end his season.

Henry missed all of the 2018 regular season after suffering a torn ACL in May but returned for limited action in the divisional round of the playoffs.