Free Landscape/Nature Photography Lecture And Class To Be Held At Hobbs State Park

ROGERS (KFSM) — A free lecture and class on landscape and nature photography, including hands-on instruction, will be held next Saturday (Sept. 21) at Hobbs State Park in Rogers.

The event is presented by the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas and is open to the public.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with a lecture and slideshow on nature photography during travel, from local macro shots to sweeping landscapes in Ireland, with photographer and PSNWA member Melissa L. Jones.

Afterward, professional photographer Cleeo Wright from PSNWA will offer a class on the basics of capturing nature with a camera. Wright will cover the fundamentals of proper exposure, plus tips and techniques for capturing a variety of subjects. The last portion of the class will be spent outside practicing with a camera.

Participants should bring a camera, and a tripod and remote release if available.

The lecture and seminar will take place at the Hobbs State Park Visitors Center on Highway 12 just east of the War Eagle Road intersection. The lecture will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the photography class at 5 p.m.

More information is available at PSNWA’s website or by calling Hobbs State Park at (479) 789-5000. Information on other Hobbs programs is available at the Hobbs State Park website or the Friends of Hobbs website.