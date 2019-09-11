Garfield Motorcyclist Killed, 2 Women Injured In Crash Near Avoca

AVOCA (KFSM) — A motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in a crash Tuesday (Sept. 10) just south of Avoca, according to Arkansas State Police.

Randall Neil James, Jr., 50, of Garfield, was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 62 when he neared the intersection with Old Wire Road around 3:55 p.m.

Police said Megan Wright, 29, of Bentonville, was turning onto U.S. 62 from Old Wire Road around the same time when she failed to yield to James, who struck the driver’s side of her 2007 Kia Spectra, state police said.

Wright’s passenger, Merinda Massey, 56, also of Bentonville, was injured in the collision, state police said.

The weather was sunny and roads were clear at the time of the accident, according to state police.

