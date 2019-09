(KFSM) — You’ll soon be able to add a little sparkle to your meal with a new, limited-edition Unicorn Cupcake.

Hostess is launching its Unicorn Cupcakes soon and you’ll be able to get your own box at Walmart.

The brightly colored cupcakes are crème filled-yellow cake with pink and purple bits, iced with teal and pink frosting and topped with purple sprinkles.

A box of eight will cost you $2.97 at Walmart stores.