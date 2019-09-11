Inmates Help Clean Up Vandalized Cemetery In Sallisaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. ( KFSM) — An investigation is underway after someone vandalized a cemetery in Sequoyah County.

The county is now sending in some extra help.

Some of the inmates from the jail are helping clean up the mess the vandals left behind at Peters Cemetery in Sallisaw.

Headstones and decorations were pushed over and even burned.

"It’s sad, I don’t know why people would even want to do that, especially at a cemetery," said Luke Tucker, Inmate Work Crew Supervisor for the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department.

The vandalism at the cemetery was reported on August 19.

"On top of the graves and flowers and stuff we found a lot of the flowers burned, and on some of the graves they tried to pile wood on top of them and actually burn them," Tucker said.

According to Tucker, the county provided the equipment needed to clean up, but the inmates did all the work.

The cemetery is small and has no cameras or security of any kind.

Deputies still are investigating to figure out who vandalized the cemetery and are looking into possible leads.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you're asked to contact the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.