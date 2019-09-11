Multiple People Stabbed At Workplace In Tallahassee, Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have a suspect in custody as they investigate a stabbing incident Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, a police spokesman said.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has received five people from the stabbing incident, the provider said.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said none of the five victims were in critical condition after the stabbings at a Dyke Industries facility in Tallahassee. One victim was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Danielle Buchanan, a hospital spokeswoman.

Dyke Industries manufactures doors and is "the largest online retailer of wood, steel and fiberglass exterior, interior, storm and patio doors and door products in the US today," its website says.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect is an employee, Tallahassee police spokesman Damon Miller said.

"At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle," the police department said in a written statement.

"Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.