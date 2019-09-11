Mutton Bustin’ Takes Off At Crawford County Fair

MULBERRY, Okla. (KFSM) — It’s fair season across the area and this week the Crawford County Fair is underway.

One of the most popular events is mutton bustin’.

Along with the usual carnival rides and fair food, a lot of kids were interested in the mutton bustin’ happening Wednesday (Sept. 11) night.

Mutton bustin’ experience levels ranged from rookie to seasoned vets.

5NEWS asked Josie Metcalf, a rookie mutton buster what she was thinking about when it was her turn.

“I’m gonna fall off this sheep!” Metcalf said.

Garrett Horne says he’s been mutton bustin’ for a while now, so he’s a seasoned vet.

“It takes good effort, good hustle and it takes to get hurt,” Horne said.

The Crawford County Fair runs through Saturday (Sept. 14) at Kirksey Park in Mulberry.