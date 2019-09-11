× Oklahoma Man Run Over By His Own Vehicle At Gas Station

CEMENT, Okla. (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man is recovering from a hip fracture after being run over by his own vehicle at a gas station.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop G, troopers were called to the Gas and Go station at Highway 277 and Main Street in Cement, Oklahoma at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers found Johnny A. Moore, 50, of Anadarko, Oklahoma, injured and his 2000 Ford Expedition crashed into a pole.

According to OHP, Moore stopped at a gas pump but failed to put the Expedition in park before getting out of the vehicle. The SUV began to roll with the driver’s side door open. The door hit Moore, knocking him down and under the vehicle, which then rolled over him.

The Expedition continued to roll across the street, hitting a sign and a pole before coming to rest, OHP said.

Moore was taken by Apache EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton before being transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in good condition with head, arm, leg and “trunk” injuries, which OHP said was a hip fracture.

Moore’s passenger, Nickolas Toahty, 27, of Cyril, Oklahoma, wasn’t injured, OHP said.